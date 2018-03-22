James Corden has revealed he got a bit light-fingered when he was invited to Mariah Carey’s house.

The ‘Late, Late Show’ host made the revelation during a game of ‘Fill Your Guts Or Spill Your Guts’ with John Boyega and Drew Barrymore, a recurring feature which sees his guests having to either make a bold revelation, or eat a disgusting concoction.

Faced with the choice of either a thousand-year-old egg or revealing whether he’d ever nicked anything, James confessed that when Mariah kept him waiting while filming her ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketch, he decided to repay her by leaving her house with… a souvenir.