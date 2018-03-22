James Corden has revealed he got a bit light-fingered when he was invited to Mariah Carey’s house.
The ‘Late, Late Show’ host made the revelation during a game of ‘Fill Your Guts Or Spill Your Guts’ with John Boyega and Drew Barrymore, a recurring feature which sees his guests having to either make a bold revelation, or eat a disgusting concoction.
Faced with the choice of either a thousand-year-old egg or revealing whether he’d ever nicked anything, James confessed that when Mariah kept him waiting while filming her ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketch, he decided to repay her by leaving her house with… a souvenir.
“This is completely true and I’ve never told anybody this,” he began. “I once stole… a candle… from Mariah Carey’s house.
“I’ll tell you why, though. So, these candles, they say ‘Mariah Carey’ and there’s a butterfly on them. And we had gone to film this Christmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’, and I had to go to her house and we were going to film it from there.
“We were supposed to film at 3, and I was told, ‘get there at 4’. And [she’ll] probably be ready. And then I waited, just in her living room, until about 6.30.”
James continued: “[I was] just on my own, and I thought, well… I’m going to take this candle for my time. And I still have it today.”
While he didn’t disclose at what time the elusive chanteuse did eventually emerge, James’s festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ went up over the festive season in 2016, so we do know that it eventually went ahead.
What we don’t know is whether Mariah noticed the candle-shaped emission prior to hopping in the passenger seat for a quick blast of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’...
Watch the full ‘Fill Your Guts Or Spill Your Guts’ segment below: