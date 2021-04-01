Sir Paul McCartney’s viral 2018 Carpool Karaoke appearance came this close to being cancelled by the artist, James Corden revealed this week.

The legendary Beatle repeatedly “got cold feet” over the project, which was filmed in his native city of Liverpool, England, the Late, Late Show host recalled.

Speaking at PaleyFest LA 2021, James said he sent a heartfelt email to Macca, pleading the case for the singer-songwriter’s participation.

The show had already scouted locations, he told Sir Paul, and cancelling at the eleventh hour would cause a big financial hit. He promised the segment would turn out “great”.