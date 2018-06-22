For a music legend as big as Sir Paul McCartney, it seemed crazy that he hadn’t yet jumped in James Corden’s car for a ‘Carpool Karaoke’. However, that oversight has now been corrected. The Beatles star has recorded an epic 23-minute edition of the popular ’Late Late Show, packed with some of the band’s hits and his own solo material. The pair go for a drive around the streets of Paul’s hometown of Liverpool, beginning with ‘Drive My Car’, obviously.

They then go on to the iconic Penny Lane, where it only seems appropriate they sing the song of the same name. There’s also a visit to the house where Paul grew up, which he hasn’t seen in over 50 years, as well as surprise gig at a Liverpool pub. And it seems it was all worth the wait for James, who hailed it as one of his favourite Carpools ever. Tweeting the video, he wrote: “Quite possibly the best Carpool Karaoke we’ve done so far. I hope you like it. I’ll never ever forget it.”

One ‘Carpool’ he might not remember for the best reasons is the Foo Fighters’. Dave Grohl made headlines last year, when he admitted that he found the experience of filming the sketch “a little uncomfortable”. But now Dave has revealed James confronted him about his remarks, telling The Sun: “I got a fucking text from him [the next day]. He was like, ‘What the fuck, dude?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!’” Clarifying what he meant, Dave continued: “What we were trying to say was it was uncomfortable to sit in a car and try to sing our own songs.” ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden in London’, airs tonight at 10pm on Sky One and NOW TV.