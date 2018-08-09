‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Could Still Use Axed Director James Gunn’s Script

A script penned by axed director James Gunn might be used for the next ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ film, it has been revealed. The director and writer was sacked by Disney when offensive tweets sent on his account resurfaced and Gunn is now believed to be in negotiations about his settlement with the studio.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images James Gunn

On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Gunn had already written the ‘Guardians 3’ script when he was dropped and cited “multiple sources” as stating that Disney do plan to use it. The publication also claimed Gunn could be set for a huge payout as, because his tweets were sent long before he signed with Disney’s Marvel Studios, he did not breach his contract. Since Gunn’s sacking, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and the franchise’s main cast members. Last month, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan were among a selection of ‘Guardians’ actors who signed a letter of support for the director.

Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Released in April 2017, the second 'Guardians' film grossed $863.8 million worldwide