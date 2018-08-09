‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Could Still Use Axed Director James Gunn’s Script

A script penned by axed director James Gunn might be used for the next ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ film, it has been revealed.
The director and writer was sacked by Disney when offensive tweets sent on his account resurfaced and Gunn is now believed to be in negotiations about his settlement with the studio.
On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Gunn had already written the ‘Guardians 3’ script when he was dropped and cited “multiple sources” as stating that Disney do plan to use it.
The publication also claimed Gunn could be set for a huge payout as, because his tweets were sent long before he signed with Disney’s Marvel Studios, he did not breach his contract.
Since Gunn’s sacking, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and the franchise’s main cast members.
Last month, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan were among a selection of ‘Guardians’ actors who signed a letter of support for the director.
“We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these 10 days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss,” it read.
“In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.
Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn’t over – not by a long shot.
“There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial.”