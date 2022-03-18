'I Don't Know How He Sleeps At Night': Minister Slams Russian Diplomat Over Mariupol Attack

But asked about the atrocities being committed, Nebenzya said: “What kind of atrocities?”

“I’m talking about narrow trenches in Mariupol with babies’ bodies in, I’m talking about theatres in Mariupol being bombed by Russia,” the reporter says.

Nebenzya replied: “The theatre in Mariupol was not bombed by Russia.

“I do not know anything about trenches with killed babies in it.

“I have seen so many fakes. We have a disinformation war which is raging on a much greater scale than on the battlefield.

“Who wins the information war is the one who wins the war.”