One Of Britain's Most Wanted Fugitives, Jamie Acourt, Arrested Outside Barcelona Gym

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been captured by armed officers in Barcelona.

Jamie Acourt was detained after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym on Friday, the National Crime Agency said.

The 41-year-old from south London is wanted by police investigating the large-scale supply of drugs.

He is also a former suspect in the 1993 murder of Stephen Lawrence, but has always denied any involvement in the killing.

Acourt, who was apprehended on a European Arrest Warrant, will appear in court in Madrid next week for an extradition hearing.