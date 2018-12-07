A man who was suspected in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has been jailed for nine years over a £4m drugs plot.

Jamie Acourt, 42, from Eltham, south east London, pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday over the two-year conspiracy to sell cannabis resin.

His 43-year-old brother Neil Acourt has already been jailed for more than six years over the hashish scheme.

But Jamie had spent more than two years on the run until his arrest in May, during which he lived in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.

Prosecutors believe both were ringleaders and that they enlisted family members to the scheme that saw drugs transported between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Both Acourts were arrested after the racist stabbing of the black 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence by a gang of white men in Eltham in 1993, but have always denied involvement.

Jurors were earlier told of his historic allegation and warned they should consider him solely on the trial’s evidence.

If the judge found they would be unable to do so, or they if they were serving or retired Metropolitan Police officers, they would have been excluded from the jury.