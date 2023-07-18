Jamie Lee Curtis Has Cutest Freaky Friday Reaction To Lindsay Lohan's Baby News

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at the Freaky Friday premiere in 2003 Carlo Allegri via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her new role as a “movie grandmother”.

“MAGIC MONDAY!” Jamie Lee wrote in an Instagram post. “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother.”

“Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” she added, referring to the actor and her husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay welcomed a baby boy on Monday in Dubai, where she lives with her banker husband.

A rep for Lindsay told HuffPost the couple “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” an Arabic word meaning shield or protector.

The Mean Girls star announced her pregnancy in March on Instagram, sharing an image of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon”.

“We are blessed and excited!” she wrote in the caption.

Jamie Lee and Lindsay starred together 20 years ago in Disney’s Freaky Friday, a kooky story about a feuding mum and teenage daughter who are forced to learn to understand each other better after they switch bodies.

Earlier this year, the duo told The New York Times they still keep in touch and are in talks for a sequel, which Disney confirmed was in the works.

“Jamie showed up with such an infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day,” Lindsay said of the first time they met.

“She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it.”

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Lindsay revealed in July 2022 that she and Shammas had tied the knot.

She told Allure in a recent interview that they met at a restaurant in Dubai while she was out with friends and he was out with colleagues.