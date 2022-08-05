Twitter Users Are Gleeful Over Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Savage' Remark To Lea Michele

Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lea Michele. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

An October clip from Jamie Lee Curtis’ podcast Good Friend is now going viral thanks to a quip the actor made while interviewing Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.

Author and podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeted out the snippy snippet, which happened amid a discussion about Spring Awakening, the Tony-winning musical that gave Michele and Groff their big breaks.

Advertisement

“Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?” Jamie asked.

“We won eight Tony awards,” Lea replied.

“Yes, you did. But you didn’t, Lea,” Jamie drily noted, to Jonathan’s laughter.

JLC was savage for this. pic.twitter.com/REHO0pIMXA — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) July 29, 2022

It should be noted that both actors were cast members on Scream Queens, so Lea may have taken the joke in her stride.

The Glee star has faced her share of controversy, including when was accused in 2020 by former cast member Samantha Ware of making her time on the show a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions.”

As such, some Twitter users were gleeful over Jamie’s cutting remark...

Hello police? I would like to report a homicide... https://t.co/zfgyiYXAEy — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) July 29, 2022

Advertisement

this is the first time I’ve ever heard a murder on a podcast https://t.co/RZhGwbxaUw — 𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚡 𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚣 (@alexhcranz) July 29, 2022

Officially renaming her Jamie Lee Curtains cuz she just ended Lea 👏 — Colin Rothamel (@ColinRothamel) July 29, 2022

She can sell anything man—laxative yogurt, wind chimes, a sick burn. — Diana Metzger (@iamdianametzger) July 29, 2022

no because i would commit literal crimes to know what lea michele’s face looked like in this moment https://t.co/DbE4UM5DsP — kenna (@mouseabolition) July 29, 2022

Lea might have another shot at a Tony as she prepares to take over the lead role in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

Advertisement