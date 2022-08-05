Twitter Users Are Gleeful Over Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Savage' Remark To Lea Michele

An October clip from Jamie Lee Curtis’ podcast Good Friend is now going viral thanks to a quip the actor made while interviewing Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.
Author and podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeted out the snippy snippet, which happened amid a discussion about Spring Awakening, the Tony-winning musical that gave Michele and Groff their big breaks.
“Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?” Jamie asked.
“We won eight Tony awards,” Lea replied.
“Yes, you did. But you didn’t, Lea,” Jamie drily noted, to Jonathan’s laughter.
It should be noted that both actors were cast members on Scream Queens, so Lea may have taken the joke in her stride.
The Glee star has faced her share of controversy, including when was accused in 2020 by former cast member Samantha Ware of making her time on the show a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions.”
As such, some Twitter users were gleeful over Jamie’s cutting remark...
Lea might have another shot at a Tony as she prepares to take over the lead role in Broadway’s Funny Girl.
You can hear the entire podcast below: