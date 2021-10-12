Jamie Lee Curtis Is Not Here For The Term ‘Anti-Ageing’: ‘I’m An Advocate For Not F**king With Your Face’

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken of her regrets over having plastic surgery in the past, admitting that it made her “feel worse”.
The acting legend says she is now an “advocate for not fucking with your face” and has also drawn the line at having her hair dyed.
During Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly told the Hollywood star that Dawn French had cited her as the inspiration for her new short grey “do”.
Jamie replied: “Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I’ve had the trial and error of the other part.
“I did plastic surgery – it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.”
The Halloween star continued: “I tried to do everything you can do to your hair. Personally, I felt it was humiliating. I would go into a hair salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that colour on my hair, sitting under the hairdryer – it was like, for what?
“So very early on in my career, I had a perm and then had to dye my hair for a movie, and it burned my hair off my head!
“And the first time I cut my hair short I went, ‘Oh! Oh my god. Oh wow! I look like me!’. Since then I stopped dyeing it, and then I’ve been an advocate for not fucking with your face.”
She added: “And the term, anti-ageing… what? What are you talking about? We’re all going to fucking age! We’re all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you’re 70? I want to look 70 when I’m 70.”
