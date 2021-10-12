Jamie Lee Curtis Is Not Here For The Term ‘Anti-Ageing’: ‘I’m An Advocate For Not F**king With Your Face’

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken of her regrets over having plastic surgery in the past, admitting that it made her “feel worse”.

The acting legend says she is now an “advocate for not fucking with your face” and has also drawn the line at having her hair dyed.

During Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly told the Hollywood star that Dawn French had cited her as the inspiration for her new short grey “do”.

Jamie replied: “Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I’ve had the trial and error of the other part.

“I did plastic surgery – it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.”