It showed them watching the moment it was announced Harry had triumphed over fellow finalists Emily Atack and John Barrowman, with all four of them jumping to their feet and shouting in celebration. Posting it on Instagram, Jamie wrote: “I never thought I’d say this but I’m so proud to have my dad as the king of the jungle. We love you! Now come home please, we all miss you!!”

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV King Of The Jungle Harry with wife Sandra

Jamie later called into ITV2 spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ to speak to his dad, telling him: “The kids are so proud of you.” “I bet you’ve been cringing watching me,” Harry said. “You’ve been amazing,” a clearly overjoyed Jamie replied. “Everyone is so proud of you.”

Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images Jamie pictured with dad Harry