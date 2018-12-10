Jamie Redknapp could not hide his pride after his dad Harry won ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ on Sunday night.
The former footballer posted an adorable video of him and Harry’s grandsons watching him be crowned King Of The Jungle.
It showed them watching the moment it was announced Harry had triumphed over fellow finalists Emily Atack and John Barrowman, with all four of them jumping to their feet and shouting in celebration.
Posting it on Instagram, Jamie wrote: “I never thought I’d say this but I’m so proud to have my dad as the king of the jungle. We love you! Now come home please, we all miss you!!”
Jamie later called into ITV2 spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ to speak to his dad, telling him: “The kids are so proud of you.”
“I bet you’ve been cringing watching me,” Harry said.
“You’ve been amazing,” a clearly overjoyed Jamie replied. “Everyone is so proud of you.”
He continued: “I must be honest I wanted to thank the campmates for looking after him. How you put up with him, you were so caring to him.
“I was more worried about them. he can’t cook. Thank you so much for looking after him.”
Harry won the series after it was revealed 11 million votes had been cast during the final, which is expected to have attracted audiences of over 12 million.
After winning, Harry said: “I’m amazed. I’m amazed I survived three weeks to be honest with you.”