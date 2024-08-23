Jane Fonda's Warning For Jennifer Lopez About Ben Affleck Romance Resurfaces

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez via Associated Press

During J-Lo’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which follows the making of her latest album and its accompanying film, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer was seen on the phone to her former Monster-In-Law co-star.

In the clip, the Oscar winner says: “Hi sweetheart. Thanks for calling. First of all, I want you to know, I don’t entirely know why but I feel invested in you and Ben. I really want this to work.

“However, this is my concern. It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging.”

Jen brushed off her former collaborator’s worries, though, insisting: “That’s us living our lives.”

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in the early 2000s, during which time they even got engaged, but eventually called off their wedding plans, only to end up reuniting two decades later.