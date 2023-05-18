Jane Fonda Names Director Who ‘Wanted To Go To Bed’ With Her To Preview Her Orgasm

Jane Fonda Jason Mendez via Getty Images

Jane Fonda had no qualms about naming names on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked her to reveal the “one man in Hollywood” who unsuccessfully tried to “pick her up” — to which she answered: “The French director René Clément.”

That question emerged during a game of Plead the Fifth, a staple of Cohen’s show that allows guests to pass on only one out of three questions. While Fonda did so when asked about “the biggest misogynist in Hollywood,” she was vocal about Clément.

“Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said that the character had to have an orgasm in the movie, and he needed to see what my orgasms were like, but he said it in French, and I pretended like I didn’t understand,” Fonda told Cohen on Monday.

“I have stories for you, kid. We don’t have time,” the acclaimed actor added during the show appearance alongside her new film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, co-stars Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

However, the political activist didn’t stop there, and she revealed much more, claiming she saw Michael Jackson and screen legend Greta Garbo naked, claiming Garbo “had the most athletic body.”

Cohen inquired more about Jackson, which took Fonda back to a 1981 production.

“Well, he came and visited me when we were shooting ‘On Golden Pond,’ and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night,” said Fonda before Cohen interjected to suggest: “And you said, ‘Let’s skinny-dip.’”

“No,” Fonda replied. “He did. I think because he knew that he was gonna die young and that I would talk about him being naked. He was skinny.”

While the 85-year-old actor was clearly joking about the pop icon’s motivations, she and Jackson were close friends. The music legend was between 22 and 23 during their visit and one year away from releasing Thriller, — which became the best-selling album of all time.

Fonda, who recently opened up about her body dysmorphia and said she was fired as a secretary “because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” also revealed which of her Oscar-nominated roles she thought should’ve been winners: “On Golden Pond.”

Fonda, who won the Best Actor statue for Klute and Coming Home, lost the Best Supporting Actor race after being nominated for “Pond” to Maureen Stapleton — who starred in Warren Beatty’s critically-acclaimed historical drama “Reds.”