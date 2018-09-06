ITV Janet served as mediator between Coleen and Kim

With Coleen having recently spoken about the abuse she’s received online since the segment aired, Janet has now penned a column sticking up for her fellow ‘Loose Women’ star, branding the social media backlash a “witch-hunt”. “I rarely dish out compliments,” she wrote in the MailOnline. “But I want to shout out how I feel about this wonderful woman. We’re an unlikely couple of pals, and most people would describe us as polar opposites, but I regard Coleen as a true friend. “Why am I dishing out this out-of-character big dollop of praise? I can’t sit by and not react to the loathsome accusations that Coleen is a heartless b**** and a mean-minded bully… all the result of a few chaotic minutes of live television - an interview with reality star Kim Woodburn that rapidly spun out of control.”

I am proud to have Coleen Nolan as a friend- read my column on mailonline. We're seeing a shameful witch hunt xx — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) September 5, 2018

She continued: “What followed [the interview] on social media was truly insane, and didn’t reflect (in my opinion) what actually happened. Coleen has been accused of being a bully, of gloating (and worse). “She’s received death threats and has been trolled by small-minded idiots who say they hope she dies of cancer like her sister Bernie… “The effect on Coleen has been devastating - a day afterwards, she texted me to say she’d been crying non-stop. Yesterday she appeared on ITV’s This Morning, still barely able to talk through the tears.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Coleen gave an emotional interview on 'This Morning' earlier this week