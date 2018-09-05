Coleen Nolan Delays 'Loose Women' Return, Following Tearful 'This Morning' Interview

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Coleen broke down in tears on yesterday's 'This Morning'

A post from Coleen’s official Twitter account read: “Just to let everyone know – Coleen won’t be on @loosewomen on Thursday she’s decided to go home & spend time with her family instead. “She didn’t expect to cry on @thismorning And she’s still very upset about everything thats happened &thanks you for your kind messages & support [sic]”

Just to let everyone know - Coleen won’t be on @loosewomen on Thursday she’s decided to go home & spend time with her family instead-she didnt expect to cry on @thismorning And she’s still very upset about everything thats happened &thanks you for your kind messages & support x — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) September 4, 2018

Coleen broke down in tears as she discussed the online abuse she’s received since Kim’s interview, telling Holly and Phil: “It’s been the worst week of my life, actually. “To be called a bully, and then to have messages going, ‘why can’t you die like your sister?’, ‘why can’t you get cancer like your sister?’... I’ve had a week of it! “It’s just been horrendous. And I apologise to anyone [upset by the show]... no one was more upset by that show than I was.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Coleen and Kim on 'Loose Women'