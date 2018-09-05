Coleen Nolan Delays 'Loose Women' Return, Following Tearful 'This Morning' Interview

Coleen Nolan has pulled out of her scheduled return to ‘Loose Women’, following her emotional appearance on Tuesday’s ‘This Morning’.
The panellist was supposed to make her return to ‘Loose Women’ on Thursday, a week on from Kim Woodburn’s explosive interview on the show, which had originally been billed as a chance for her to make amends with Coleen.
However, after her tearful interview on ‘This Morning’ yesterday, in which she discussed the fall-out from Kim’s ‘Loose Women’ appearance, she’s decided not to return to the lunchtime show just yet.
A post from Coleen’s official Twitter account read: “Just to let everyone know – Coleen won’t be on @loosewomen on Thursday she’s decided to go home & spend time with her family instead.
“She didn’t expect to cry on @thismorning And she’s still very upset about everything thats happened &thanks you for your kind messages & support [sic]”
Coleen broke down in tears as she discussed the online abuse she’s received since Kim’s interview, telling Holly and Phil: “It’s been the worst week of my life, actually.
“To be called a bully, and then to have messages going, ‘why can’t you die like your sister?’, ‘why can’t you get cancer like your sister?’... I’ve had a week of it!
“It’s just been horrendous. And I apologise to anyone [upset by the show]... no one was more upset by that show than I was.”
She first spoke about the abuse she’d received online in an interview with Metro, telling them: “What upset me were the trolls afterwards who said I had bullied her. It was really unfair for people to troll us and blame us.
“The whole experience was horrible and I couldn’t stop shaking… we were all incredible stunned. Linda Robson was shaking for the rest of the day and Janet Street-Porter was horrified.”
Since the interview aired, Kim has called for Coleen and her sister Linda Nolan to be sacked from ‘Loose Women’, claiming they “mocked” her when she began recalling the abuse she’d suffered as a child.
Coleen, meanwhile, has expressed regret over taking part in the segment at all, insisting: “I wish I could go back in time and not do it. It was ugly, upsetting and unpleasant for everyone.”