A Japanese spacecraft has arrived at a bizarre diamond-shaped asteroid after a three-and-a-half-year journey that has taken it a staggering 170 million miles from Earth. The Hayabusa 2 spacecraft now begins its real work of trying to blow a crater to collect samples to eventually bring back to Earth. Stationed some 12 miles from the asteroid itself the spacecraft will spend the next year and a half attempting three brief touch-and-go landings to collect samples.

JAXA and partner institutions/AP

If the retrieval and the return journey are successful, the asteroid material could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The robotic explorer will spend about two months looking for suitable landing places on the uneven surface. Due to the high surface temperature, it will stay for only a few seconds each time it lands. The asteroid, named Ryugu after an undersea palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 900m (3,000ft) in diameter. In photos released by JAXA, the Japanese space agency, it appears more cube-shaped than round. A number of large craters can be seen, which Project Manager Yuichi Tsuda said in an online post makes the selection of landing points “both interesting and difficult.” The first touchdown is planned for September or October. Before the final touchdown scheduled for April-May, Hayabusa2 will send out a squat cylinder that will detonate above the asteroid, shooting a 2kg copper projectile into it at high speed to make a crater.

JAXA and partner institutions