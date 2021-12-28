Jared Leto's 50th Birthday Post Sparks The Same Reaction From Pretty Much Everyone

Jared Leto celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend – not that anyone quite believed him when he shared the number of candles on his cake.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman saw in the big 5-0, marking the occasion with an Instagram post that definitely caught fans’ attention.

Advertisement

Posing shirtless alongside a slice of rainbow cake, Jared wrote: “Thx for all the bday wishes!”

And as the snap began doing the rounds on social media, no one could quite get their head around the fact that the Requiem For A Dream actor had just turned 50…

Advertisement

You’re telling me this man iS FIFTY. https://t.co/197xs4kdfh — Le❄️nard❄️ (@StillLilo) December 27, 2021

Jared Leto is FIFTY!? FIVE - ZERO!? 50!? FIDDY!? — 🌬BREEZY ERA ‘22🌬 (@iamsophialashay) December 27, 2021

Jared Leto is 50 FUCKING YEARS OLD. WHAT. https://t.co/7xiC5wT82x — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) December 27, 2021

Jared leto is 50!?!?!!??!?!?!!?!?!? THIS MAN RIGHT HERE? IS 50????????? pic.twitter.com/pjkS7pYGih — ❖ Harleen ❖ (@clownprincess52) December 26, 2021

He is 50 today. FIFTY. pic.twitter.com/Bmc2kWP4iG — In Excelsis Deco 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 27, 2021

NO FUCKING WAY DID HE JUST TURN 50 OH MY GOD https://t.co/We3X9IZ7Do — hEnRy Is KiCkInG (@MUTANTMIMA) December 27, 2021

I like legit don't get this https://t.co/8Tjj9VTJrl — Megan Rosenblum (@megnblum) December 27, 2021

I just had an actual existential crisis learning that Jared Leto is FIFTY years old — Meag De Weirdt (@Meg13Kendall) December 27, 2021

Jared initially rose to prominence in the 1990s as a cast member on the teen drama My So-Called Life, which also starred Claire Danes.

He later went on to appear in a string of critically acclaimed films like Fight Club, Requiem For A Dream, American Psycho and Dallas Buyers Club, for which his performance as the transgender character Rayon earned him an Academy Award.

Advertisement

More recently, he appeared as the Joker in Suicide Squad and the “Snyder cut” of Justice League, as well as acting alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House Of Gucci.

He’s also set to portray Andy Warhol in a new biopic and reunite with Requiem For A Dream director Darren Aronofsky on a new film called Adrift.