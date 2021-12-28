Jared Leto's 50th Birthday Post Sparks The Same Reaction From Pretty Much Everyone

Jared Leto celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend – not that anyone quite believed him when he shared the number of candles on his cake.
On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman saw in the big 5-0, marking the occasion with an Instagram post that definitely caught fans’ attention.
Posing shirtless alongside a slice of rainbow cake, Jared wrote: “Thx for all the bday wishes!”
And as the snap began doing the rounds on social media, no one could quite get their head around the fact that the Requiem For A Dream actor had just turned 50…
Jared initially rose to prominence in the 1990s as a cast member on the teen drama My So-Called Life, which also starred Claire Danes.
He later went on to appear in a string of critically acclaimed films like Fight Club, Requiem For A Dream, American Psycho and Dallas Buyers Club, for which his performance as the transgender character Rayon earned him an Academy Award.
More recently, he appeared as the Joker in Suicide Squad and the “Snyder cut” of Justice League, as well as acting alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House Of Gucci.
He’s also set to portray Andy Warhol in a new biopic and reunite with Requiem For A Dream director Darren Aronofsky on a new film called Adrift.
Jared and his brother Shannon Leto formed the rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars in 1998, and have gone on to release five albums, the most recent of which peaked at number four in the UK charts.