Jason Momoa Has Five Blunt Words For Tourists Considering A Vacation Amid Maui Fires

A post on Jason Momoa’s Instagram page urged would-be tourists to “NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI” as deadly wildfires devastated the Hawaiian community this week.

The actor, who is of Native Hawaiian descent, passed on the all-caps message to his social media followers on Friday, when the death toll from the island’s massive blazes would rise to 80.

Jason’s post warned that Maui “is not the place to have your vacation right now”.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” the message read. “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The language in the post, as well as video clips and images it included, appeared to originate from local non-profit organisations including ʻĀina Momona and Kāko’o Haleakalā.

Text on the clips read: “The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. ... Do not book a hotel stay. ... Survivors are the priority.”

The post went on to suggest ways that people could help with relief efforts amid the wildfires.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Maui County blazes that have flattened buildings and incinerated vehicles, with residents comparing the damage to “a war zone,” according to The Associated Press.