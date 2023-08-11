Adam Thomas Reveals Chronic Illness Diagnosis Made Him Say Yes To Strictly

Adam Thomas Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Adam Thomas has opened up on his decision to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2023, revealing that a health diagnosis spurred him on to say yes to BBC bosses.

The Emmerdale actor is one of the 15 famous faces who will be donning spray tans and sequins to hit the dance floor in a bid for the Glitterball trophy this autumn.

But posting on Instagram on Thursday evening, Adam explained to fans that he’s had a “tough” year and opened up about a health issue that he is finally receiving treatment for.

Celebrating the fact he turns 35 today (Friday), Adam wrote: “How did that happen, does this mean I should stop acting like a kid now haha

“As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story…

He continued: “I’ve been in a lot of pain since January, it started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes.

“I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I’ve been diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis!

“I thought that was something people, later on in [their] life get… but that’s not the case, clearly!”

Dad-of-two Adam then said he’s “on the right plan now” and getting his arthritis “under control”.

“Some days are better than others and I’m not going to lie, it’s been hard not being able to train properly,” he wrote. “It has had a huge knock on effect for me personally, but not only that for my family too!!”

Thanking his wife Caroline for her support, Adam then revealed the diagnosis spurred him on to sign up for the BBC competition.

Adam said: “The reason I signed up to Strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face!

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted! Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain!

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻https://t.co/XmoYvSHB5o @adamthomas21 pic.twitter.com/seh8gwYYI1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2023

“I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor!!”

He concluded his post by urging anyone who is “suffering” to “stay strong and get the right help where and when you can”.

While the Strictly 2023 start date is yet to be confirmed, the celebs traditionally meet the pros and begin training in August.

They are then each paired up with a professional in the pre-recorded launch episode, which usually airs in September.

Adam isn’t the only soap star taking part in this year’s series as he’ll be up against EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman, as well as ex-Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach.