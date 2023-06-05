Entertainmentuktvhow i met your motherJason Segel

Jason Segel Says He Was 'Really Unhappy' During Part Of How I Met Your Mother

Though his career appeared outwardly successful, the actor felt that "something was off".
How I Met Your Mother may have been one of the biggest sitcoms of the past two decades, but it turns out that one if its stars was miser ― wait for it ― able.

Jason Segel recently joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actor Roundtable for a video released online last week.

During the discussion, the Shrinking star spoke about some of his true feelings toward the end of the nine-season CBS show.

“There was a period in my life and career around the last couple years of How I Met Your Mother where things were firing on both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going, and I was really unhappy,” Jason said.

Jason Segel, seen here in February, was unhappy during the final years of "How I Met Your Mother" despite his apparent career success.
The actor said he had to ask himself: “Why? What’s off about this equation?”

During his time playing Marshall Eriksen on the award-winning comedy series, Segel also starred in a number of hit movies, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You, Man and This Is 40.

Despite knowing that he “should” have felt accomplished in his career, he still sensed that “something was off”.

“It goes back to a lot of the discussions we [at the roundtable] were having about making sure that what you’re doing is some sort of act of self-exploration — like there’s a reason you’re doing it,” he said.

Watch the full video ― which also includes Mo Amer, John Mulaney, Tyler James Williams and Steven Yeun ― here. Jason’s comments about his unhappiness fall around the 38-minute mark.

