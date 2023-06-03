Bella Ramsey Fears The Internet's Thirst For 'Daddy' Pedro Pascal Has 'Gone Too Far'

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us HBO

Bella Ramsey would like their fellow actor and friend Pedro Pascal to be admired for his talents rather than just his physical attributes.

Pedro’s performances in the hit US drama The Last of Us, along with Disney’s The Mandalorian and its spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett have catapulted him into superstardom in recent history.

A side effect of that newfound fame, however, has been internet fetishisation, with many fans dubbing the actor a “daddy”, or a sexy older man.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bella was asked about their Last Of Us co-star’s “daddy” status ― at which point they implied it might be time for the world to move on.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” said Bella. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him.”

Still, Bella emphasised that Pedro’s recent success has been well-deserved.

“He’s a global phenomenon, as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular,” they said.

"The Last of Us" stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Though Pedro initially seemed to relish the attention, he appears to have grown a bit weary of the “daddy” title himself in recent history.

Although he jokingly referred to himself as a “cool, slutty daddy” in January after he was asked to read thirsty tweets about himself during a red carpet appearance to promote The Last Of Us, he refused to indulge a reporter’s similar request in March.

In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Pedro said he was “having fun” with his public persona but believes much of it stems from the roles he’s chosen to play more so than any physical attributes.

“There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie,” he said of his Mandalorian and Last Of Us characters.