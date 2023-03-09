Pedro Pascal’s Poignant Card To The Last Of Us Co-Star Bella Ramsey Is Giving Us All The Feels

The two actors play the duo Joel and Ellie in the dystopian drama, based on the video game of the same name, and have made no secret of the affection they share for one another off screen.

Fans have obsessed over Pedro and Bella’s real-life friendship ever since The Last Of Us debuted back in January.

Advertisement

Prior to the show hitting our screens, Bella revealed she had received a card from Pedro in an interview that has since resurfaced now that the drama has become a huge global hit.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's The Last Of Us Amy Sussman/GA via Getty Images

Bella told USA Today: “I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years.

“Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, ‘How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.’ I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.”

Advertisement

Awwwwww!

Earlier this week, the official Last Of Us Twitter account shared a video of Pedro heaping praise on his young co-star.

“Bella Ramsey plays Ellie – I call her Bellie – and she’s my blessing,” Pedro said in the clip. “It was just a match made in heaven, and I love her.”

Bella agreed: “Our relationship has definitely developed as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has. We’re good buddies.”

After the clip was posted, Bella shared it on her own page, writing: “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.”

Advertisement

There’s just one more instalment to go in the first season of The Last Of Us, following the dramatic events of episode eight, which also featured a cameo from a familiar face (or, at least, a familiar voice).

Fans needn’t be too bereft, though, as a second run was confirmed before the first was even finished airing.

The first eight episodes of The Last Of Us are now available to watch on Now, with new episodes every Monday.