Jay McGuiness Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To The Wanted Bandmate Tom Parker: 'I Miss You So Much'

Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness of The Wanted, pictured in 2013 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jay McGuiness has paid heartbreaking tribute to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker, following his death last month.

The singer died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

Advertisement

As he remembered his “fearless” and “reassuring friend”, Jay said he has missed Tom “so much”.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I don’t know where you are now, but I am so honoured we got to spend time together on earth. An honour.

Advertisement

“I keep reminding myself to be grateful for that time, and I really really am. I am.

“You knew how to live life, fearlessly and with heart. You were so reassuring to be around. What a man. I can’t believe that it’s all memories now, every single memory now is priceless,” the Strictly Come Dancing winner said.

Advertisement

“Life is a gift and you made use of yours in the most powerful ways, you made your dreams come true, you found the love of your life, you brought two beautiful humans down to earth, you sang so so powerfully and beautifully and that will never die.

“Everyone remembers the day they met you,” he continued. “You didn’t slip into anyone’s life quietly, you hit them like a ton of bricks and looked them square in the eyes. You talked to absolutely everyone as if they were no more and no less than you. What a man. You really took your place in the world and you are so loved.

“I just wish you had more time, that’s selfish. You did amazing things. I just miss you.”

He added: “Thank you for always being there for me, without fail, always turning up, always looking out, always setting me straight lol. Ok enough. Give ’em Hell.

I love you forever. from JayBird.”

Advertisement

Together with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, Tom and Jay had numerous top 10 singles in the early 2010s, including Chasing The Sun, Walks Like Rihanna, Lightning and the number ones All Time Low and Glad You Came.

The band pictured together in September last year Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The group reunited for a special series of gigs earlier this year, with Tom describing being back on stage as being “in his happy place”.

Following Tom’s death, which was announced on Instagram by his wife Kelsey, the band put out a statement saying they were “devastated by the tragic and premature loss” of their “brother”.