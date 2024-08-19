JD Vance Slips Gross Jeffrey Epstein Comparison Into Harris Critique

getty

Senator JD Vance (Republican, Ohio) made a truly sick comparison while attacking Vice President Kamala Harris on her economic policies over the weekend.

The embattled Republican candidate for vice president did nothing to assuage the weirdo accusations as he referenced infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

Trying to paint Harris as dangerously irresponsible when it comes to the nation’s finances, he told Fox News moderator Shannon Bream, “Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.”

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges for sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.

Blithely breezing past his repulsive dig, Vance added, “The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start.”

Bream barely blinked at the vile comment before continuing to press Vance on former president Donald Trump’s flailing poll numbers.

Interestingly, it’s been Trump and Vance who recently found themselves within Epstein’s orbit.

Last week, it was reported that the Republican candidates had been using a Gulfstream G-550 jet that once belonged to the disgraced financier.

The campaign chartered the aircraft from Private Jet Services Group after Trump’s go-to Boeing 757 began experiencing engine trouble earlier this month.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign claimed their operation had no idea the jet was connected to Epstein.

“The campaign had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr Epstein,” a Trump representative said in a statement. “We heard about the former owner through the media.”