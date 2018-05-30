And now for some totally unexpected, but very much welcome, news: Jeff Goldblum has announced plans to release his first ever jazz album.

The Hollywood star is a lifelong jazz enthusiast and learned classical piano, and later jazz piano, as a child. He regularly performs with his band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, but has never recorded anything for release until now.

Billboard reports that Decca Records scheduled a meeting with Jeff after seeing him play on the ‘Graham Norton Show’, and promptly signed him.