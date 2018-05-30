And now for some totally unexpected, but very much welcome, news: Jeff Goldblum has announced plans to release his first ever jazz album.
The Hollywood star is a lifelong jazz enthusiast and learned classical piano, and later jazz piano, as a child. He regularly performs with his band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, but has never recorded anything for release until now.
Billboard reports that Decca Records scheduled a meeting with Jeff after seeing him play on the ‘Graham Norton Show’, and promptly signed him.
The label’s A&R director, Tom Lewis, announced the news with what is probably the world’s loveliest official statement.
It reads: “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world.
“His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.
“If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”
See what we mean?
“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” Jeff added.
Fans will have to wait until later this year to hear the resulting record, but in the meantime, you can see Jeff on screen in the next ‘Jurassic World’ instalment, which is out next week.