Jenna Ortega Reveals Why Her First Time Meeting Michael Keaton Was Such A 'Jump Scare'

Jenna Ortega at the Emmys in January via Associated Press

Jenna Ortega has admitted things got off to a bit of a jumpy start between herself and her co-star Michael Keaton on the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Wednesday star recently reunited with director Tim Burton for the sequel to his 1988 fantasy comedy, with Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder all returning for the follow-up.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Jenna admitted she was “terrified” about joining such a famous cast, pointing out: “A character like Beetlejuice is so iconic and so loved, and Lydia is the coolest character on the planet.”

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked about what it was like being on set with Michael, to which Jenna revealed she got a bit of a fright when they were first introduced, particularly as he was in full Beetlejuice attire.

“He came up behind me, I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder,” she recalled. ”And when I turned around, it was a jump scare for sure.”

Michael Keaton in character as Beetlejuice Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Jenna continued: “He was like, ‘hey, I’m Michael!’, and he had, you know, moulds peeling off his face.

“I played it cool, and it was cool until I met him a second time, out of hair and makeup, because I introduced myself again, because I forgot that I had already met him.”

“You didn’t meet Michael Keaton, you met Beetlejuice,” Jimmy remarked.

Watch Jenna’s Tonight Show interview in full below:

Jenna plays the on-screen daughter of Winona Ryder’s character in the new Beetlejuice movie, which also features Justin Theroux, Willem Defoe and Monica Bellucci among its new additions.