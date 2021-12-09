Jennifer Aniston Hits Out At 'Hurtful' Assumptions She Chose A Career Over Having Children

Jennifer Aniston David Livingston via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has responded to assumptions that she sacrificed becoming a mother to focus on her career.

The former Friends star also hit out at those who speculate about her private life without knowing anything about her “personal” or “medical” history.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actor said she accepted that “people certainly project onto you,” but she said her job was to “show you what I’m capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe”.

Jen added that she used to take the constant pregnancy rumours or the suggestion she chose a career over having kids “very personally”.

She told the publication: “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything.” she continued, adding that the rampant speculation is “hurtful” and “just nasty”.

Jennifer covered the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Reporter

Elsewhere in the interview, The Morning Show star admitted she had to walk out on filming of the recent Friends reunion after being reminded of the “hardest time” in her life.

The actor, who played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, reunited with fellow stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for a one-off TV special in May, 17 years on from the show’s last episode in 2004.

Shortly after Friends ended, Jennifer split from husband Brad Pitt, before he embarked on a relationship with Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Speaking about returning to the Friends set to film the show, Jennifer alluded to her divorce as she spoke of the “jarring” feeling she had at being reminded of simpler times in her life.

Jennifer recently filmed the Friends reunion with her former co-stars Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“We really did have so much fun together,” she said. “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’ Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’

“And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’”

Revealing she had to walk off set at times, Jennifer continued: “It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.

“That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it.

“But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am.”