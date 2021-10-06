Jake Gyllenhaal has recalled how Jennifer Aniston helped him out when they filmed a sex scene together for their movie, The Good Girl.

The two stars play age-gap lovers who meet at the discount store where they both work in the 2002 film.

During an interview on the The Howard Stern Show, the Brokeback Mountain star joked it was “torture” to film the love scenes with the former Friends star.

“Oh, yeah it was torture,” Jake joked. “Yes, yes it was.”