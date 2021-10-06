Jake Gyllenhaal has recalled how Jennifer Aniston helped him out when they filmed a sex scene together for their movie, The Good Girl.
The two stars play age-gap lovers who meet at the discount store where they both work in the 2002 film.
During an interview on the The Howard Stern Show, the Brokeback Mountain star joked it was “torture” to film the love scenes with the former Friends star.
“Oh, yeah it was torture,” Jake joked. “Yes, yes it was.”
Jake went on to explain that filming those kind of scenes is actually “awkward” and anything but sexy.
“Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it,” the actor said.
“That doesn’t turn me on, so most of the time it’s oddly mechanical. It’s a dance – you’re choreographed for a camera.”
Jake then recalled a moment when he had to use a pillow while filming a love scene with Jennifer.
“I do remember a pillow... the pillow technique was used,” Jake recalled. “That was just pre-emptive and generally always used when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. Everything else was whatever it was.”
“The pillow saved you,” Howard joked, adding, “Who taught you that?”
Jake answered: “I think that was actually Jennifer’s suggestion. I think she was actually very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here’. That was all she said, I think I remember that.”
Jake has previously admitted to having a crush on Jen “for years”.