Jake Gyllenhaal Clarifies Comments About Not Bathing, World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

Let it be known now and forever: Jake Gyllenhaal does, in fact, shower.

Back in August, the Donnie Darko star made headlines the world over and sparked discourse spanning several weeks, when he made a series of claims about his personal hygiene in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he told the magazine.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”