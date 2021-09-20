Jake Gyllenhaal Clarifies Comments About Not Bathing, World Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

Let it be known now and forever: Jake Gyllenhaal does, in fact, shower.
Back in August, the Donnie Darko star made headlines the world over and sparked discourse spanning several weeks, when he made a series of claims about his personal hygiene in an interview with Vanity Fair.
“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he told the magazine.
“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
A month has now passed, and Jake has spoken out to set the record straight about his personal regimen, during a Q&A for his new film The Guilty.
Initially poking fun at his no-showering rep, he joked: “By the way I made an independent film, of course I don’t shower… of course we don’t have the money for showers.
“I think, by the way, anyone who’s used a trailer, has the shower ever really worked? They don’t work in trailers, the sinks barely do.”
He then added to those in attendance over the weekend that he was “being sarcastic and ironic” with his initial comments about not bathing, noting his remarks have been “following me around” ever since.
And let’s just say, fans of the Hollywood star were more than relieved to hear this reassuring update on his showering habits:
So there you have it, folks. Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t a shower-dodger after all.
Go forth and spread the news far and wide (and update your “celebrity personal hygiene” spreadsheets while you’re at it).