In the last week or so, you may have read a few somewhat alarming headlines about various actors’ approach to personal hygiene.

First, there was Frozen star Kristen Bell who claimed that she and her husband are big on “waiting for the stink” before bathing their children, and then Jake Gyllenhaal piped up with an admission of his own.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said last week. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

This came a month after Ashton Kutcher claimed on Dax Shephard’s podcast: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”

Well, as the world waits to find out which A-lister will be next to reveal they scarcely wash, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to make it clear that it’s not going to be him.