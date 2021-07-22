Dwayne Johnson ‘Laughed Hard’ Over Vin Diesel’s ‘Tough Love’ Comments On Set Of Fast & Furious

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he “laughed hard” when he heard comments his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel made about their time on set together. The former wrestler, who is currently the highest-paid actor on the planet, joined the hit franchise for 2011’s Fast Five, and has gone on to appear in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate Of The Furious and the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. However, there have been numerous reports of tension between Dwayne and his co-star ever since he joined the hugely successful film series. The latest came when Vin Diesel, a producer on the franchise, attempted to take credit for Dwayne’s turn in the Fast Five shoot, claiming his “tough love” approach was needed in order to get his performance “where it needed to be”.

Buda Mendes via Getty Images Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel pose for photographers during the premiere of the movie Fast and Furious 5 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character,” Vin Diesel told Men’s Health last month. “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. “As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know’ – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. “That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. “Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Universal Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast And Furious