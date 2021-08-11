Cardi B Has A Hilarious Message For Any Celebrities Out There Who Aren't Showering

Since her rise to international stardom, Cardi B has become renowned for saying exactly what’s on her mind – and her latest comments about the wave of A-listers speaking out about their apparent aversion to showering are no exception.
Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal raised eyebrows when he suggested he was beginning to find bathing increasingly less “necessary”.
This came after Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher also made headlines with similar remarks, with Cardi B going out of her way to distance herself from her fellow celebs on this particular topic.
“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” she asked her Twitter followers on Tuesday night, alongside a puzzled emoji. “It’s giving itchy.”
The last few weeks have been particularly busy for Cardi, who recently announced that she and her husband Offset are expecting their second child.
After unveiling the Normani collaboration Wild Side – and performing in the track’s dreamy and elaborate music video – the WAP rapper is gearing up for the release of Lizzo’s comeback single Rumors, on which she also features.
Earlier this week, Aquaman star Jason Momoa insisted he would not be joining the “no showering” trend, stating: “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me, I’m Aquaman, I’m in fucking water, trust me.”
Prior to this, Dwayne Johnson was also quick to assure fans that he’s not one of the group he described as “not washing themselves celebs”.
In fact, The Rock went to the trouble of detailing his personal regime, which usually consists of three showers a day.
He tweeted: “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’... shower (warm) after my workout before work… shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”