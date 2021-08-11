Cardi B Has A Hilarious Message For Any Celebrities Out There Who Aren't Showering

Since her rise to international stardom, Cardi B has become renowned for saying exactly what’s on her mind – and her latest comments about the wave of A-listers speaking out about their apparent aversion to showering are no exception.

Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal raised eyebrows when he suggested he was beginning to find bathing increasingly less “necessary”.

This came after Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher also made headlines with similar remarks, with Cardi B going out of her way to distance herself from her fellow celebs on this particular topic.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” she asked her Twitter followers on Tuesday night, alongside a puzzled emoji. “It’s giving itchy.”