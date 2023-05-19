Jennifer Aniston Goes Undercover To Buy Her Own Hair Care Products

Jennifer Aniston Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

As an actor, Jennifer Aniston knows the power of the perfect costume.

It looked like the “Friends” star put that knowledge to good use while checking out her new hair care brand, LolaVie, in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.

Hoping to avoid any unwanted attention, the celebrity donned a subtle disguise for a stop by an Ulta Beauty location ― LolaVie’s exclusive retailer.

In the video, she appeared brimming with anticipation as they rolled up to the shop in an SUV.

“OK, there it is,” the Murder Mystery lead said, pointing to the Ulta sign. “This is very exciting.”

Explaining the mission to her followers, Aniston told the camera: “Guys, I’m at Ulta and we’re going to sneak in ... LolaVie is launching.”

She changed into her alternate ensemble, which included a gray sweater, a floppy hat and dark sunglasses.

Trying to keep a low profile, the star turned her head as she greeted sales associates and weaved her way through the aisles to find LolaVie’s display.

After finding the shelves of carefully stacked bottles, Aniston skipped out of the shop with a bag in hand.

“I mean, come on,” she smiled, holding up some LolaVie products. “This is so exciting!”

Aniston’s hair care line seems like a natural step for someone associated with a world-famous coif. When “Friends” debuted in 1994, her character’s chin-length, caramel cut inspired waves of women to embrace “the Rachel.”

While the look was heavily replicated, we’re probably not going to see the star herself sporting the style again.