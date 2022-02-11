Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Really Don’t Want Her To Work Out

If you have trouble motivating yourself to get to the gym, then may we suggest incorporating dogs into your workout?

We think your local Fitness First might have a few things to say about that but it seems to be working for Jennifer Aniston.

Or maybe not.

The Friends star has shared a video of her attempting to do a home workout, but her pet pooches have other ideas.

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Clyde and Lord Chesterfield (amazing) can be seen vying for the star’s attention in the clip she shared on Instagram (above), as they played tug-o-war with a soft toy and well, generally just got in the way.

The 52-year-old is a huge dog lover and as well as Lord Chesterfield and Clyde she also has a white pit bull named Sophie.

Jennifer’s no stranger to working with dogs on the big screen either.