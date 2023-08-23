Jennifer Aniston Has Something To Say About 'Cancel Culture' (Yes, Again)

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is apparently not done voicing her thoughts on cancel culture, a subject she has spoken out about once or twice in the past already.

The former Friends star is currently gearing up for the third season of The Morning Show, which centres around a fictional US daytime show where one of its anchors has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Ahead of the release of season three, Jen sat down with the Wall Street Journal for an expansive interview, in which the Emmy winner once again touched on the idea of “cancel culture”.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” she told the publication. “I probably just got cancelled by saying that.”

She continued: “I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Meanwhile, over on social media, people were quick to point out this isn’t Jen’s first time going off about “cancel culture”.

She literally says this once a month at this point. We get it girl. https://t.co/3qaJPNtxkR — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 22, 2023

It seems like every few months Jennifer Aniston tries to get some attention by going on some sort of anti-cancel culture rant, and it's like... okay? https://t.co/Mp2qdPKwAt — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 22, 2023

queen of saying this multiple times for some reason even though nobody asked https://t.co/SWQrsl855R — casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) August 22, 2023

Do people ask her about cancel culture or is this something she just likes talking about https://t.co/6DHuh1UiXb — 🌾 (@daysmillcr) August 23, 2023

Wild thought: if you “don’t understand what it means” don’t speak on it? https://t.co/Co12HMdbTv — Ruairidh Pritchard (@RooPritchard) August 22, 2023

why is everyone thats so outspoken about being “over cancel culture” doing so from the comfort of their mansions? https://t.co/5iXaCyMEQG — ✮⋆ (@yourlocalebony) August 23, 2023

This sounds like quote out of 2019. Have we not moved beyond this? https://t.co/31B5lDS9Bi — SebastianChase7 (@RiverNoah7) August 23, 2023

It’s always some rich white person who really stepped in it crying over cancel culture when it’s really just people rightfully calling them out for their shenanigans. What is there to even cancel Jennifer Aniston from these days? She ain’t doing much. https://t.co/AW2CEB6Cfv — Beyoncé’s Wind Machine (@MikeyTBH) August 22, 2023

In September 2021, while promoting the second season of The Morning Show, Jen told The New York Times: “I hope we’re taking a moment to pause when agitated, and to take each case as it comes, and to use due process. It’s too easy when, with one click of a button, someone just disappears.”

Warming to her theme a few months later, she told IndieWire on the subject of “being cancelled”: “Obviously, that’s a new thing that’s happening. It’s the new sport.

“It feels reckless, which is why I think we really wanted to explore it in the show. What happens when someone gets cancelled? Where do they go? Is that it?”

Earlier this year, she also spoke about some of the controversies surrounding Friends which were levelled at the show both during its original airing and more recently, after many rediscovered the show thanks to streaming.

Jennifer and her co-stars on the set of Friends during its first season NBC via Getty Images

“There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” she claimed.

Jen continued: “Now, it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh – that was hysterical. It was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now, we’re not allowed to do that.”

Elsewhere in her WSJ interview, Jennifer also spoke about her feelings towards relationships, and why she sees them as a “challenge”.