Jennifer Aniston Catches Herself Off Guard With Sweary Slip-Up On This Morning

Jennifer Aniston suffered quite the slip of the tongue during an interview on This Morning, prompting Holly Willoughby to issue a swift apology.

The former Friends star joined Adam Sandler for an interview on Thursday’s edition of the ITV daytime show, during which they discussed their new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2.

However, it seems Jen didn’t get the memo about the show’s early time slot (apparently the fact it’s called This Morning wasn’t enough of a giveaway) as she wound up turning the air blue.

Speaking to the two actors via video-link, Phillip Schofield asked them about filming one particular scene at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

“Some is real, some is created, but Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower,” Adam explained. “They called ‘action’, and she didn’t jump, and I snuck up and pushed her. And it was just fun to see that reaction.”

“What fun!” Phillip responded, with Jen adding: “Yeah. Just for shits and giggles…”

Jennifer Aniston reacts to her unfortunate slip of the tongue ITV

A sheepish Holly quickly apologised, with the Along Came Polly star adding: “I’m sure you can bleep that.”

“No, no it’s live, but don’t worry, we love it. It’s fine!” Phil responded.

“At least she said giggles,” Adam then pointed out. “There was happiness after it!”

Phillip Schofield laughed off Jen's outburst ITV

Murder Mystery 2 marks the third time Adam and Jennifer have appeared in a film together, previously appearing in the first Murder Mystery film and the romantic comedy Just Go With It.