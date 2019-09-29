Jennifer Arcuri 'Told Friends Of Affair' With Boris Johnson

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri reportedly told friends about an affair with Boris Johnson during his time as mayor of London.

The prime minister was referred to the police complaints body on Friday, to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with the former model.

The Sunday Times has now reported that Arcuri confided in four friends about an affair she had been engaged in with Johnson during his time in City Hall.

The paper said that David Enrich, now the finance editor of The New York Times, had said he had been told of the alleged relationship by two of her friends when he was working for another newspaper.

His account was said by the Sunday Times to corroborate that of other sources who had spoken to Ms Arcuri.

His version of events was said by the Sunday Times to corroborate with information from other sources who had spoken to Arcuri.

Downing Street has refused to comment on the report.

The claims come after the Greater London Authority (GLA) said its monitoring officer had recorded a “conduct matter” against the prime minister over allegations Arcuri received favourable treatment because of her friendship with him while he was mayor of London.