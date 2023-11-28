Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours After Speculation From Fans

Jennifer Lawrence picture alliance via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is clearing the air after internet trolls speculated that the actor surgically altered her appearance.

In a new conversation published in Interview, the No Hard Feelings star sat down with Kylie Jenner to chat about how makeup can totally transform one’s look, so much so that it can often spark rumours about going under the knife.

The Oscar winner explained that her makeup artist Hung Vanngo’s epic talent with a makeup brush has led people to believe she had work done.

“I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Jen told the reality star.

The Hunger Games star added: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

After Kylie assured Jen that she’s been “looking amazing” and it “doesn’t look” like she’s gotten any procedures, she jokingly replied: “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.”

Jennifer then slammed the online critics who’ve shown photos from when she was a teen as proof that she’s had plastic surgery.

Jennifer Lawrence (left) told Kylie Jenner that she credits her makeup artist, not a surgeon, for her changed look. Getty Images

“I started at 19, so I get the before-and-after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,’” she said.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted to going through a similar experience, telling Jen the only difference was she “did end up getting lip fillers”.

“But it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before-and-after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26, and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’” she added.

Kylie had previously debunked gossip that she’d surgically altered her face as she fessed up about getting lip fillers.

Speaking with Paper in 2019, she said: “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false.”

She added: “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”