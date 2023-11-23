Jennifer Lawrence Has Priceless Reaction To Wardrobe Malfunction At NYC Event

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Saks Fifth Avenue unveiling Monday of its 2023 holiday windows in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

Jennifer Lawrence might have intended to surprise fans when she made her way to New York City this week to usher in the Christmas season ― but, as it turns out, it was the actor herself who wound up being caught off-guard.

The Hunger Games star appeared at Saks Fifth Avenue on Monday night to unveil the luxury retailer’s annual window and light display for the holidays.

Advertisement

As she approached a lectern that had been set up outside the store to deliver her remarks, however, she was so startled by the microphone’s volume that her belt came undone and dropped to the ground.

“I’m so sorry, that was so loud,” Jennifer told the starry crowd as she clasped her hands to her mouth. “My belt popped off!”

The Oscar winner appeared startled by the volume of the microphone at the Dior event. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

But, as Jen has discovered on more than one occasion, the show must go on. After a brief pause to compose herself, she flawlessly began her speech.

Advertisement

The Silver Linings Playbook actor’s appearance at Monday’s event was fitting. This year’s Saks display, produced by Dior, is titled Carousel of Dreams. The Oscar winner is a longtime ambassador for the luxury fashion brand.

After a quick pause to compose herself, the actor began a prepared speech. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

True to form, her knack for a graceful recovery delighted her fans, who responded with praise on social media.

“Never waist a moment!” one person quipped on Instagram.

Added a TikTok user, “I mean the fit looks better without the belt anyway.”