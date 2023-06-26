Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She Had No Qualms About 'Hilarious' Nude Scene

Jennifer Lawrence ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t give “a second thought” about appearing nude in her latest film.

The actor’s new release No Hard Feelings, in which she stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, features a scene in which their characters go skinny dipping.

After having their clothes stolen, Jennifer’s character – Uber driver Maddie Barker – gets into a fight whilst naked in a bid to get them back.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer revealed that other people close to her were far more worried about the nude scene than she was.

She told the publication: “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’

“I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Percy in the film, added: “Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.

“I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.”

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence Sebastian Reuter via Getty Images

Advertisement

No Hard Feelings tells the story of a down-on-her-luck young woman – played by Jennifer – who agrees to date an introverted 19-year-old to help get him out of his shell before he heads off to college.

Jennifer also served as a co-producer on the film, which has so far been met with a mixed reception from critics, with a score of 68% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.