Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she’s been on a lot of “awful” dates. But she’s boiled it all down to one problem: herself.

“I’ve been on lots of awful dates,” the No Hard Feelings actor told Extra. “I was normally the reason why it was awful.”

“I was either laughing too hard at something or just being gross, I don’t know,” Jennifer explained, before getting to the real root of the issue.

“I wasn’t very socialised,” she continued. “I didn’t go to school, so I was probably the reason why it didn’t work out.” (The Oscar winner has spoken before about leaving school at age 14 to pursue acting.)

Jennifer’s dating woes eventually sorted themselves out, as the Passengers star tied the knot with art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019.

As Taylor Swift would say, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The two first connected in 2018. Jenifer later recalled that when she and her husband-to-be initially met, she “definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married’” ― although that quickly changed.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully,” Jennifer said on Catt Sadler’s Naked with Catt Sadler podcast in 2019.

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she joked. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favourite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”