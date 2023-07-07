Jennifer Lawrence Lifts The Lid On Mundane Reality Of Filming No Hard Feelings Nude Scene

No Hard Feelings stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence John Phillips via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that filming one of the most outrageous scenes in her new movie was a lot more mundane than you might think.

The Oscar winner appears in the sex comedy No Hard Feelings as a woman hired by a young man’s parents to date their son and help boost his confidence before he heads off to uni.

In one scene, Jennifer and co-star Andrew Barth Feldman go for a drive in her car, in which he slowly sheds his clothes.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Andrew confirmed that “a lot of the car stuff was part stunt, part us”, with Jen noting the two actors had a rather humdrum way of taking the edge off behind the scenes.

“My favourite memory from that was while we were shooting that scene, I was helping him buy furniture for his apartment,” she shared.

“And so he was nude and in between we were just, like, on Etsy.”

Andrew agreed: “It was also just a day of us hanging out.”

Last month, Jen admitted that her team had way more concerns about her own nude scenes from No Hard Feelings than she did.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’,” she recalled.

“I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Andrew also said: “Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.

“I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.”