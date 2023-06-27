Jennifer Lawrence Rubbishes Liam Hemsworth Affair Rumours

Jennifer Lawrence Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has shot down rumours that she had a “secret fling” with Liam Hemsworth while he was still with Miley Cyrus.

Fans have been speculating about a possible fling between the Hunger Games actors after picking up on clues in the music video for Miley’s hit Flowers, which was released on Liam’s birthday in January.

However, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Jennifer poured water on the claims.

“Not true,” she said, responding to the allegations.

“Not true, total rumour,” Jennifer again reiterated. “We all know me and Liam kissed one time, it was years after they broke up, so I just assumed it was a coincidence.”

Turning to the audience, she added: “Are you satisfied?”

In the Flowers music video, Miley is seen stomping around the Hollywood Hills in a gold dress which fans have compared to the same ensemble Jennifer wore at The Hunger Games premiere, when she appeared alongside Liam in 2012.

Of course, in the film franchise, Jennifer and Liam played on-screen lovers Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne.

Although Miley has never once mentioned Jennifer by name – or accused the two of having an affair – many fans were left wondering whether the dress was a subtle dig.

In 2015, while appearing on the same show, Jennifer admitted to sharing a kiss with her co-star years earlier.

“Liam and I grew up together,” she said. “Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?”

Liam and Miley dated on and off for 10 years before marrying at her home in Tennessee in December 2018.