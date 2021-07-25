ENTERTAINMENT
25/07/2021 08:13 BST

Jennifer Lopez Posts Makeout Pic With Ben Affleck, Finally Confirming Their Relationship

The singer, who turned 52 on Saturday, marked her birthday by sharing the steamy snap.

“Bennifer” is officially back!

Jennifer Lopez on Saturday appeared to finally confirm her relationship with Ben Affleck, posting a photograph of them kissing on Instagram and Twitter.

Jennifer, who turned 52 on Saturday, posted the steamy picture as part of a series of photos in which she donned a printed string bikini, marking her birthday.

“5 2 … what it do,” she wrote in a caption with a heart emoji.

Prior to the makeout pic, the couple — who dated and got engaged in the early aughts before calling it quits — had kept mum about their rekindled romance.

The pair, who have been seen canoodling for months, made their first joint Instagram appearance on Friday in a snap posted by friend and actor Leah Remini.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in June that the couple were feeling “hopeful about their relationship this time around“ and were ”on the same page.”

