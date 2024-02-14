Jennifer Lopez Shares What ‘Mortified’ Ayo Edebiri Said To Her After Their SNL Episode

Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edibiri Getty

Jennifer Lopez says she got a tearful apology from Ayo Edebiri after their joint Saturday Night Live episode earlier this month.

When the lead of The Bear and the On The Floor singer were paired together for the 3 February show, people uncovered a 2020 podcast episode in which Ayo spoke about J-Lo in less than flattering terms.

However, Jen told Variety how the Emmy-winning actor cleared the air as soon as their SNL episode wrapped.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” she said.” She came to my dressing room and apologised with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Jennifer said Ayo “felt really badly” and told the Hustlers star she “loved my [musical] performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform”.

“She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me,’” she added.

The two-time Grammy nominee went on to tell Variety that she wasn’t fazed by Ayo’s resurfaced comments, in which she joked that J-Lo’s “whole career” has been “one long scam”.

“It’s funny,” Jen said. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Ayo addressed her foot-in-mouth moment during a game show-styled SNL sketch called “Why’d You Say It?”.

“OK. We get it,” she buzzed in. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”