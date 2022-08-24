Jennifer Lopez isn’t someone who does things by halves.

For her second wedding to Ben Affleck in the space of a month, the singer and actor went all out for her Georgia nuptials at the weekend, with not one, not two, but three stunning wedding dresses.

The couple’s second ceremony was a rather more elaborate affair, which saw the bride in three different Ralph Lauren creations on her big day.

Advertisement

On Tuesday evening, the 53-year-old star shared snaps of her in all three of the stunning gowns on her official website, OnTheJLo.com.

“First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” she posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Vogue magazine also shared images of her in one of her wedding dresses.

“Congratulations, @jlo and Ben Affleck! The couple celebrated their marriage this past Saturday, August 20 in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah,” the mag captioned the image.

Advertisement

Jennifer’s three looks consisted of her ceremony gown, which was made from more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 metres of fabric.

Her second gown featured cascading strings of pearls, and the third was a mermaid silhouette featuring a Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.

Jennifer Lopez looks absolutely beautiful in new photos at her wedding. pic.twitter.com/97rQMbyUBq — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 23, 2022

The newlywed’s children - J-Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony, and Ben’s three children from his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel - were all dressed in Ralph Lauren looks too, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

The magazine added: “The bride wore @RalphLauren Couture. Ralph Lauren has always been a go-to designer for the Marry Me actor.

“The wedding gown she wore during the ceremony was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that comprised her lineup of looks for the evening.

“The groom complemented his bride’s look in a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie. All five of their children were also in Ralph Lauren looks.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The couple, who became known as Bennifer, originally dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in the 2003 film Gigli and 2004 movie Jersey Girl, and became engaged but did not marry at the time.

Advertisement