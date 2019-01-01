Jeremy Clarkson has claimed he’s a lot nicer to the upcoming batch of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ contestants.

But don’t go thinking he was visited by three ghosts over Christmas or anything like that, he’s actually said he just reckons the new lot are cleverer than their predecessors.

The divisive presenter is currently gearing – pun intended – up for his second stint as host of the ITV quiz show, which was originally hosted by Chris Tarrant.