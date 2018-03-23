Jeremy Corbyn Criticised By Labour MP For Appearing To Defend Anti-Semitic Painting

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised by one of his own MPs for appearing to condemn the removal of an anti-Semitic mural.
On Friday afternoon Liverpool Wavertree MP Lucia Berger posted a screengrab from a Facebook post by artist MEAR ONE in 2012.
In it the artist complained that their painting, featuring caricatures of Jewish men playing monopoly, was being painted over.
The artist wrote: “Tomorrow they want to buff my mural. Freedom of expression. London calling. Public art.”
Corbyn commented on the post: “Why? You are in good company. Rockerfeller destroyed Diego Viera’s mural because it includes a picture of Lenin.”
A spokesperson for the Labour leader said: “In 2012, Jeremy was responding to concerns about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech.
“However, the mural was offensive, used antisemitic imagery, which has no place in our society, and it is right that it was removed.”
Berger, the parliamentary chair of Jewish Labour, said on Twitter she had asked Corbyn’s office for an “explanation”.