Owen Smith Defies Jeremy Corbyn And Backs Referendum On Final Brexit Deal

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Smith has broken ranks with Jeremy Corbyn to back a referendum on the final Brexit deal the UK strikes with the EU.

Smith, who challenged Corbyn for the Labour leadership in 2016, has said his party can only “serve democracy” by offering voters another say once the “true costs” of breaking from the bloc were clear.

In an interview with the Guardian, the Pontypridd MP revealed his move was driven by the threat of a hard border in Northern Ireland.

“Labour needs to do more than just back a soft Brexit or guarantee a soft border in Ireland,” he said.

Smith added the Government would fail to deliver on any of the promises Vote Leave made during the Brexit campaign.

He said: “Given that it is increasingly obvious that the promises which the Brexiters made to the voters, especially, not only their pledge of an additional £350m a week for the NHS, are never going to be honoured, we have the right to ask if Brexit remains the right choice for the country. And to ask, too, that the country has a vote on whether to accept the terms and true costs of that choice once they are clear.”

Northern Irish people living on the border have told HuffPost UK of their fears that a hard Brexit could lead to civil disruption.