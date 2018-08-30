Jeremy Corbyn Facing Backlash Over Policy On Self-Identifying Trans Women

Jeremy Corbyn with trans activist Sophie Cook Jeremy Corbyn with trans activist Sophie Cook

Jeremy Corbyn is on a collision course with female activists at Labour Party conference over a decision to make self-identifying trans women eligible for all-women shortlists. There is a groundswell of anger over the policy switch, Huffpost UK understands, with some members bidding to secure a last-minute motion to add the issue to the official agenda at next month’s Labour conference in Liverpool. The party confirmed in May that self-identifying trans women would be eligible for all-women shortlists and women’s officer roles without needing to show medical certification proving they have changed gender. Some members feel that it undermines female representation in the party, and others have deeper concerns about the party’s support for including self-identification in the proposed Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which the Conservative government is currently consulting on, and claim they are being denied a say. Theresa May appeared to back self-identification when she announced the GRA consultation, saying the government would aim to “de-medicalise the process for changing gender, because being trans is not an illness and shouldn’t be treated as such”. The counter-argument from Labour is that recognising self-defining women is an important step in upholding trans rights and battling transphobia.

Councillor Amy Brookes said women have not been consulted on changes to gender recognition Councillor Amy Brookes said women have not been consulted on changes to gender recognition policy

Amy Brookes, a councillor in Rotherham who has put forward a motion at the party’s separate women’s conference, said: “Labour has quietly changed the definition of ‘woman’ without consulting women – the sex that is going to lose out.” If passed, the motion could be chosen for debate in the main conference, but backers fear the party wants to avoid controversy. Brooks and others fear that allowing trans women to self-declare gender could see men abuse the rule to gain access to women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, and may distort gender-related data on issues such as pay. Women’s Place UK, an independent campaign group, has also organised a meeting in Liverpool to coincide with the conference to “give voice to the considerable concern within the Labour movement”. Rother Valley Constituency Labour Party (CLP), of which Brookes is a member, has penned a motion which states that the separate women’s conference should oppose self-identification and lobby the party to follow suit “because of the implications [self-ID] will have for women in terms of safety, dignity, privacy, participation in public life, and political representation”. Trans activist Lily Madigan, Rochester and Strood CLP’s women’s officer, hit back at those backing the motion and said opponents to self-ID were “very much on their own” and that Labour had simply formalised its long-standing support for trans women to self-ID.

Rother Valley CLP Rother Valley CLP's motion at women's conference